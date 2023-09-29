South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Spartanburg County, South Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Spartanburg High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Duncan, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakbrook Preparatory at Wardlaw Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Johnston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapman High School at Carolina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landrum High School at Chesnee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Chesnee, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
