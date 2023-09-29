ACC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 5
ACC teams are in action for five games in Week 5 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include taking Bowling Green +22.5 against Georgia Tech as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Virginia vs. Boston College matchup.
Best Week 5 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Bowling Green +22.5 vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia Tech by 8.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Syracuse +6.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Syracuse by 1.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Duke +5.5 vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 1.8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 5 ACC Total Bets
Over 53.5 - Virginia vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 61.8 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: The CW
Under 52.5 - Notre Dame vs. Duke
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Total: 47.9 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 51.5 - Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Projected Total: 55.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 5 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Duke
|4-0 (1-0 ACC)
|37.3 / 8.8
|424.5 / 276.3
|Florida State
|4-0 (2-0 ACC)
|43.3 / 22.5
|424.8 / 401.0
|North Carolina
|4-0 (1-0 ACC)
|35.8 / 22.0
|464.0 / 363.0
|Louisville
|4-0 (2-0 ACC)
|43.0 / 19.0
|542.0 / 359.5
|Miami (FL)
|4-0 (0-0 ACC)
|43.8 / 12.5
|519.0 / 273.0
|Syracuse
|4-0 (0-0 ACC)
|44.3 / 10.8
|507.8 / 274.3
|NC State
|3-1 (1-0 ACC)
|29.3 / 21.8
|381.3 / 326.0
|Wake Forest
|3-1 (0-1 ACC)
|29.0 / 22.8
|426.5 / 338.5
|Georgia Tech
|2-2 (1-1 ACC)
|33.8 / 29.0
|480.0 / 425.3
|Clemson
|2-2 (0-2 ACC)
|36.3 / 22.5
|474.3 / 262.8
|Virginia Tech
|1-3 (0-0 ACC)
|21.5 / 25.0
|329.3 / 351.0
|Boston College
|1-3 (0-2 ACC)
|28.0 / 35.5
|400.3 / 413.5
|Pittsburgh
|1-3 (0-1 ACC)
|24.0 / 23.0
|317.0 / 270.3
|Virginia
|0-4 (0-1 ACC)
|20.8 / 37.8
|333.5 / 418.5
