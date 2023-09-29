South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williamsburg County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamsburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Andrews High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Marion, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.