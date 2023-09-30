Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Spencer Strider, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 304 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-leading .276 batting average.

Atlanta has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (933 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.295).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider (19-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 274 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 32nd of the season.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Strider is trying to secure his 19th quality start of the season in this game.

Strider will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Darius Vines Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jackson Rutledge

