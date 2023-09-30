The Kennesaw State Owls (1-3) visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-3) at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

It's been a rough stretch for Charleston Southern, which ranks 0-worst in total offense (156.3 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (512.0 yards per game allowed) in 2023. Kennesaw State's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FCS with 20.5 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 23.3 points per game, which ranks 68th.

Below in this article, we give all the info you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Charleston Southern vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Buccaneer Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Charleston Southern vs. Kennesaw State Key Statistics

Charleston Southern Kennesaw State 156.3 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.8 (50th) 512.0 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.8 (86th) 80.3 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.3 (60th) 76.0 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (56th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Tony Bartalo has compiled 213 yards (53.3 ypg) on 20-of-40 passing with zero touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

TJ Ruff has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 186 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

JD Moore has carried the ball 38 times for 150 yards (37.5 per game) and one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas' team-high 61 yards as a receiver have come on five receptions (out of six targets).

Fred Highsmith has hauled in three receptions totaling 37 yards so far this campaign.

Tyree Taylor's three catches are good enough for 36 yards.

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy has thrown for 784 yards on 49-of-89 passing with six touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 224 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Gabriel Benyard has 12 receptions for 293 yards (73.3 per game) and four touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 15 times for 95 yards and one score.

Blake Bohannon has put together a 132-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on 10 targets.

Isaac Foster's 16 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 111 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Charleston Southern or Kennesaw State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.