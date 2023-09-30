The Clemson Tigers (2-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Syracuse Orange (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in an ACC battle.

Clemson is averaging 36.3 points per game on offense this season (33rd in the FBS), and is surrendering 22.5 points per game (56th) on defense. Syracuse has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking sixth-best in points per game (44.3) and seventh-best in points allowed per game (10.8).

Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Clemson vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Clemson Syracuse 474.3 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 507.8 (11th) 262.8 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.3 (15th) 199 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.3 (16th) 275.3 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.5 (22nd) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 7 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (7th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has recorded 976 yards (244 ypg) on 96-of-145 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 73 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Will Shipley, has carried the ball 54 times for 292 yards (73 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 15 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Phil Mafah has carried the ball 35 times for 235 yards (58.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' leads his squad with 226 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 27 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Tyler Brown has put up a 163-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 14 targets.

Antonio Williams has a total of 145 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 972 yards on 72-of-108 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 316 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has run for 311 yards across 61 attempts, scoring six touchdowns. He's chipped in with 11 catches for 95 yards.

Damien Alford has registered 17 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 247 (61.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Donovan Brown has caught 15 passes and compiled 239 receiving yards (59.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher's 13 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 225 yards (56.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

