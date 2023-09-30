A pair of Sun Belt teams hit the field when the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) are in action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 63.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Statesboro, Georgia
  • Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia Southern (-6.5) 63.5 -275 +210
FanDuel Georgia Southern (-6.5) 63.5 -230 +188

Week 5 Odds

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

  • Coastal Carolina has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.
  • The Chanticleers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • Georgia Southern has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Sun Belt +650 Bet $100 to win $650

