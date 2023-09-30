The Liga MX slate today, which includes Necaxa taking on CF Pachuca, should provide some fireworks.

We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's Liga MX action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch CF Pachuca vs Necaxa

Necaxa journeys to play CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: CF Pachuca (-155)

CF Pachuca (-155) Underdog: Necaxa (+400)

Necaxa (+400) Draw: (+310)

Watch CF America vs Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM travels to take on CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF America (-150)

CF America (-150) Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+370)

Pumas UNAM (+370) Draw: (+320)

Watch Mazatlan FC vs Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL journeys to take on Mazatlan FC at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Tigres UANL (-110)

Tigres UANL (-110) Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+280)

Mazatlan FC (+280) Draw: (+285)

