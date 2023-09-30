The Memphis Tigers (3-1) and Boise State Broncos (2-2) will battle in a matchup at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Memphis vs. Boise State?

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Memphis, Florida
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Memphis 31, Boise State 24
  • Memphis has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • Boise State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Broncos have not won as an underdog of +125 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Memphis (-3)
  • Memphis has one win against the spread in three games this year.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).
  • Boise State has one win against the spread in three games this season.
  • The Broncos have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (58.5)
  • Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in a game once this season.
  • There have been two games featuring Boise State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 58.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 64.8 points per game, 6.3 points more than the point total of 58.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Memphis

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.2 46.5 55
Implied Total AVG 33 30 34.5
ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Boise State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.8 58.5 53
Implied Total AVG 31.3 31 31.5
ATS Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0
Over/Under Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

