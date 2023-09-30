The Duke Blue Devils are expected to win their matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Notre Dame vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+5.5) Under (52.5) Duke 25, Notre Dame 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Predictions

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Notre Dame vs. Duke? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Fighting Irish have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Fighting Irish have three wins in five games against the spread this year.

Notre Dame is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

This season, three of the Fighting Irish's five games have hit the over.

Notre Dame games this season have posted an average total of 52.1, which is 0.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils are 3-0-0 against the spread this year.

Duke is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

In theBlue Devils' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under in Duke games this season is 3.7 less points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fighting Irish vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 39.6 12.8 37 12.3 45 24 Duke 37.3 8.8 36 9.3 41 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.