The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) square off against a fellow Pioneer League opponent when they visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl.

Defensively, Butler has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 174.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 36th (390.3 yards per game). Presbyterian has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 264.7 total yards per contest (19th-best). Offensively, it ranks 45th by accumulating 378.3 total yards per game.

Presbyterian vs. Butler Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Presbyterian vs. Butler Key Statistics

Presbyterian Butler 378.3 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (26th) 264.7 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.8 (12th) 149.3 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.3 (15th) 229 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175 (80th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 620 yards on 41-of-85 passing with five touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 177 yards and one rushing touchdown.

JB Seay has run for 92 yards across 24 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Worth Warner has hauled in 187 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Dominic Kibby has caught 10 passes and compiled 149 receiving yards (49.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jordan Irizarry's six targets have resulted in seven grabs for 134 yards.

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has 700 yards passing for Butler, completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 101 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jyran Mitchell, has carried the ball 65 times for 521 yards (130.3 per game), scoring seven times.

Ershod Jasey II has piled up 110 yards on 16 carries.

Ethan Loss has hauled in 15 catches for 212 yards (53 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Luke Wooten has caught 11 passes for 112 yards (28 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ryan Lezon's four grabs have turned into 83 yards and one touchdown.

