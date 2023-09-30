SEC opponents meet when the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee ranks 28th in total defense this season (302 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 463.5 total yards per game. South Carolina is accumulating 28.8 points per contest on offense this season (69th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 26.5 points per contest (83rd-ranked) on defense.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

South Carolina Tennessee 415.8 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.5 (32nd) 434.3 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302 (28th) 75.8 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.5 (6th) 340 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234 (72nd) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has recored 1,242 passing yards, or 310.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 74.2% of his passes and has tossed seven touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 16 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Mario Anderson has run the ball 34 times for 129 yards, with one touchdown.

Dakereon Joyner has taken 38 carries and totaled 99 yards with four touchdowns while also gaining 71 yards through the air .

Xavier Legette has registered 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 556 (139 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has three touchdowns.

Eddie Lewis has caught nine passes and compiled 120 receiving yards (30 per game).

Trey Knox has racked up 113 reciving yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 925 yards passing for Tennessee, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 135 rushing yards (33.8 ypg) on 22 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has 312 rushing yards on 45 carries.

Jabari Small has piled up 258 yards on 42 carries, scoring one time.

Ramel Keyton's leads his squad with 205 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 23 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Bru McCoy has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 196 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Squirrel White's 17 catches are good enough for 172 yards.

