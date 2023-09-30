The Wofford Terriers (0-4) hit the road for a SoCon showdown against the Chattanooga Mocs (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium.

Wofford ranks 10th-worst in scoring offense (11.8 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 63rd with 27.0 points allowed per game. Chattanooga's offense has been dominant, racking up 37.3 points per contest (10th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 35th by surrendering 22.0 points per game.

Wofford vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Wofford vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Wofford Chattanooga 233.8 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.0 (13th) 373.5 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.8 (80th) 114.5 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.3 (58th) 119.3 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.8 (8th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has recorded 259 yards (64.8 ypg) on 22-of-33 passing this season.

Ryan Ingram has 269 rushing yards on 48 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, David Legette has carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards (14.0 per game).

Kyle Pinnix's team-high 147 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of seven targets).

Tyler Parker has caught one pass for 75 yards (18.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyle Watkins' nine grabs have yielded 65 yards.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has thrown for 1,110 yards (277.5 ypg) to lead Chattanooga, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 116 yards (29.0 ypg) on 24 carries.

The team's top rusher, Ailym Ford, has carried the ball 78 times for 327 yards (81.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes' 417 receiving yards (104.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 21 catches on 21 targets with one touchdown.

Sam Phillips has 27 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 273 yards (68.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jayin Whatley has racked up 221 reciving yards (55.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

