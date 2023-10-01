Braves vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 1
The Atlanta Braves (104-57) host the Washington Nationals (70-91) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
The Braves will give the nod to Dylan Dodd and the Nationals will counter with Jackson Rutledge (1-1, 6.00 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rutledge - WSH (1-1, 6.00 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Braves vs Nationals
|Braves vs Nationals Odds
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd
- Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 25-year-old left-hander.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge
- Rutledge makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts over 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.
- Rutledge is looking to record his second quality start of the year.
- Rutledge is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.
Jackson Rutledge vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has a collective .276 batting average, and is first in the league with 1534 total hits and first in MLB action with 938 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.502) and are first in all of MLB with 305 home runs.
- In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Rutledge has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .188.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.