The Atlanta Braves (104-57) host the Washington Nationals (70-91) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Braves will give the nod to Dylan Dodd and the Nationals will counter with Jackson Rutledge (1-1, 6.00 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rutledge - WSH (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd

Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

This will be the first MLB start for the 25-year-old left-hander.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge

Rutledge makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts over 15 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.

Rutledge is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Rutledge is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

Jackson Rutledge vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .276 batting average, and is first in the league with 1534 total hits and first in MLB action with 938 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.502) and are first in all of MLB with 305 home runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Rutledge has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .188.

