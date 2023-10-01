Carlos Alcaraz meets Gregoire Barrere to open play in the Rolex Shanghai Masters in Shanghai, China (in the round of 64). In the China Open (his last tournament), he advanced to the semifinals before losing to Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz is the favorite (+180) at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Alcaraz at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Alcaraz's Next Match

Alcaraz will open up at the Rolex Shanghai Masters by matching up with Barrere in the round of 64 on Saturday, October 7 (at 12:30 AM ET).

Alcaraz is listed at -3000 to win his next match versus Barrere.

Alcaraz Stats

Alcaraz most recently played on October 3, 2023, a 6-7, 1-6 defeat by No. 7-ranked Sinner in the semifinals of the China Open.

Alcaraz is 66-10 over the past year, with six tournament wins.

On hard courts over the past year, Alcaraz has won one tournament, and his match record is 29-7.

Through 76 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Alcaraz has played 24.4 games per match. He won 59.0% of them.

On hard courts, Alcaraz has played 36 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 23.4 games per match while winning 57.3% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has won 84.9% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.

Alcaraz has been victorious in 85.0% of his service games on hard courts and 29.8% of his return games over the past year.

