DeAndre Hopkins vs. the Bengals' Defense: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At Nissan Stadium in Week 4, the Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins will be facing the Cincinnati Bengals pass defense and Logan Wilson. See below for more stats and information on this important matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Titans vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals
|15.3
|5.1
|59
|143
|7.26
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Logan Wilson Insights
DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense
- DeAndre Hopkins has hauled in 153 receiving yards on 14 catches to pace his squad this season.
- Through the air, Tennessee is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 449 passing yards (149.7 per game). It ranks 32nd with one passing touchdown.
- The Titans' offense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 29th in the NFL with 15 points per game. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 31st with 720 total yards (240 per game).
- Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 27.7 times per contest, which is second in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Titans pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 10 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50% red-zone pass rate), which ranks ninth in the NFL.
Logan Wilson & the Bengals' Defense
- Logan Wilson has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 22 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.
- Defensively, Cincinnati is ranked 12th in passing yards conceded in the league, at 602 (200.7 per game).
- The Bengals' points-against average on defense is 16th in the NFL, at 22.3 per game.
- Cincinnati's defense hasn't allowed a player to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Bengals have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Logan Wilson Advanced Stats
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Logan Wilson
|Rec. Targets
|25
|9
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|14
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.9
|7
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|153
|22
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|51
|7.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|45
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|3
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.