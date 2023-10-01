Hayden Hurst has a good matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Vikings give up 261.7 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Hurst has caught nine passes on 13 targets for 72 yards and one score. He averages 24.0 yards per game.

Hurst vs. the Vikings

Hurst vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Minnesota has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Vikings give up 261.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Vikings have conceded seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 2.3 per game. That ranks 27th in NFL play.

Hayden Hurst Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-115)

Hurst Receiving Insights

Hurst has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this year.

Hurst has been targeted on 13 of his team's 129 passing attempts this season (10.1% target share).

He is averaging 5.5 yards per target (114th in NFL play), racking up 72 yards on 13 passes thrown his way.

In one of three games this year, Hurst has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (20.0% of his team's five offensive TDs).

Hurst's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

