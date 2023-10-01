Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune meets Brandon Nakashima to open play in the Rolex Shanghai Masters in Shanghai, China (in the round of 64). In his most recent tournament (the China Open), he was eliminated by Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 16. Rune's odds are +3300 to take home the trophy from Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Rune at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Rune's Next Match

In his opener at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, Rune will play Nakashima on Friday, October 6 at 1:50 AM ET in the round of 64.

Rune is currently listed at -165 to win his next match against Nakashima. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Rune Stats

In his most recent match, Rune lost 3-6, 5-7 against Dimitrov in the Round of 16 of the China Open.

Rune is 53-18 over the past year, with three tournament wins.

Rune is 28-12 on hard courts over the past year, with two tournament titles.

Rune has played 25.4 games per match in his 71 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In his 40 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Rune has averaged 24.3 games.

Over the past 12 months, Rune has won 84.5% of his service games, and he has won 24.6% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Rune has won 85.5% of his games on serve and 24.1% on return.

