Hubert Hurkacz 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters Odds
Hubert Hurkacz will play Fabian Marozsan next in the Rolex Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. Hurkacz has +600 odds (second-best) to take home the trophy from Qi Zhong Tennis Center.
Hurkacz at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 2-15
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Hurkacz's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 (at 10:00 PM ET), Hurkacz will play Marozsan, after beating Zhizhen Zhang 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 in the last round.
Hurkacz Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Tuesday, Hurkacz beat No. 60-ranked Zhang, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.
- Hurkacz has won one of his 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 34-20.
- On hard courts over the past year, Hurkacz has won one tournament, and his record is 23-12.
- Hurkacz has played 31.7 games per match in his 54 matches over the past year across all court types.
- On hard courts, Hurkacz has played 35 matches over the past year, and 30.4 games per match.
- Over the past year, Hurkacz has won 85.2% of his service games, and he has won 18.1% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Hurkacz, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 85.2% of his service games and 19.2% of his return games.
