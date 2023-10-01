When the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars go head to head in Week 4 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, will Khadarel Hodge get into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Last year Hodge grabbed 13 passes on 20 targets for 202 yards (15.5 per game) and one TD.

Hodge had a receiving touchdown in one of nine games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 3 3 38 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 57 0 Week 4 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 5 3 33 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 1 19 0 Week 10 @Panthers 2 2 37 1 Week 11 Bears 1 1 13 0 Week 13 Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 1 1 5 0

