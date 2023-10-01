Atlanta Falcons receiver Kyle Pitts has a good matchup in Week 4 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are conceding the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL, 264.3 per game.

Pitts has grabbed nine balls (on 17 targets) for 100 yards (33.3 per game) this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pitts and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pitts vs. the Jaguars

Pitts vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 26 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 26 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

Five players have caught a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 264.3 passing yards the Jaguars give up per game makes them the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Jaguars' defense is ranked 21st in the NFL with five passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Falcons vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pitts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pitts Receiving Insights

Pitts, in two of three games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pitts has 19.3% of his team's target share (17 targets on 88 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 17 times, averaging 5.9 yards per target (109th in NFL).

Pitts, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With two red zone targets, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.