As of October 1 the Carolina Panthers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +30000, make them the fourth-longest shot in the league.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Panthers are 29th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+30000), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

The Panthers have had the third-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +30000.

The implied probability of the Panthers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina has no wins against the spread this year.

One Panthers game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

The Panthers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Carolina has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Panthers are totaling 299.3 yards per game offensively this year (21st in NFL), and they are allowing 329 yards per game (13th) on defense.

The Panthers are totaling 18 points per game on offense, which ranks them 24th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 25th, allowing 27 points per game.

Panthers Impact Players

In three games, Adam Thielen has 20 catches for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and two TDs.

Miles Sanders has rushed for 139 yards (46.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In the passing game, Sanders has scored zero times, with 12 catches for 68 yards.

Andy Dalton has passed for 361 yards (361.0 per game), completing 58.6%, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in one game.

In two games, Bryce Young has thrown for 299 yards (149.5 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and completing 59.2%.

In three games for the Panthers, Brian Burns has posted 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +5000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +4000 4 October 1 Vikings - +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +1800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +40000 9 November 5 Colts - +12500 10 November 9 @ Bears - +40000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1000 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +5000 16 December 24 Packers - +6000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

