Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.756 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jackson Rutledge. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Nationals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -238)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.417), slugging percentage (.597) and OPS (1.013) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Acuna has reached base via a hit in 124 games this year (of 158 played), and had multiple hits in 69 of those games.
- Looking at the 158 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 37 of them (23.4%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has had at least one RBI in 42.4% of his games this season (67 of 158), with more than one RBI 25 times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 102 of 158 games this year, and more than once 36 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|77
|.343
|AVG
|.333
|.433
|OBP
|.401
|.605
|SLG
|.589
|40
|XBH
|40
|20
|HR
|21
|52
|RBI
|54
|43/48
|K/BB
|40/32
|36
|SB
|37
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 243 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Rutledge (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.00 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 6.00 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .322 to opposing batters.
