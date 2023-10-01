The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) will face off against the Tennessee Titans (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The line predicts a close game, with the Bengals favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 41 points.

This week's matchup that pits the Bengals against the Titans is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep scrolling for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Titans vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this year, the Titans have been leading in one game and have trailed in two games.

The Bengals have been tied after the first quarter in one game and have trailed after the first quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging zero points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Out of three games this season, the Titans have lost the second quarter two times and tied one time.

In three games this season, the Bengals have been outscored in the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent one time.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging three points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 8.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Digging into third-quarter scoring, the Titans have won the third quarter in one game and have been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

In three games this year, the Bengals have won the third quarter one time and tied two times.

On offense, Cincinnati is averaging 6.7 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After three games this season, the Titans have lost the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent one time.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Bengals have lost that quarter in two games and have been knotted up in one game.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

Titans vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Through three games this season, the Titans have been winning after the first half one time and have trailed after the first half two times.

The Bengals have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in two games (0-2).

2nd Half

In terms of scoring in the second half, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game, with a 1-0 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2).

In three games this year, the Bengals have won the second half one time (1-0 record in those games), been outscored one time (0-1), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 12.7 points on average in the second half.

