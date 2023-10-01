The Tennessee Titans (1-2) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Titans

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Titans Insights

This year the Titans score 7.3 fewer points per game (15) than the Bengals give up (22.3).

The Titans rack up 112.3 fewer yards per game (240) than the Bengals give up per matchup (352.3).

This season Tennessee rushes for 61.4 fewer yards per game (90.3) than Cincinnati allows (151.7).

This season the Titans have three turnovers, one fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (4).

Titans Home Performance

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New Orleans L 16-15 CBS 9/17/2023 Los Angeles W 27-24 CBS 9/24/2023 at Cleveland L 27-3 CBS 10/1/2023 Cincinnati - FOX 10/8/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 10/15/2023 Baltimore - NFL Network 10/29/2023 Atlanta - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.