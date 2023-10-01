The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) hit the road to square off against the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Before the Bengals square off against the Titans, take a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Titans vs. Bengals Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Nissan Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Bengals 2.5 41 -145 +120

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Titans vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

  • The Titans have combined with their opponent to score more than 41 points only once this season.
  • The average over/under for Tennessee's matchups this season is 41.7, 0.7 more points than this game's point total.
  • The Titans are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Titans have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Tennessee has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Cincinnati's games this year have an average total of 45.8, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bengals are winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).
  • The Bengals have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.
  • Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Bengals vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games
Bengals 15.3 28 22.3 14 45.8 1 3
Titans 15 29 22.3 14 41.7 1 3
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 41.7 45.5 39.8
Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 24.0 21.5
ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 45.8 45.5 46.5
Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 24.0 24.0
ATS Record 0-2-1 0-1-1 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.