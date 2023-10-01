The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) hit the road to square off against the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Before the Bengals square off against the Titans, take a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Titans vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 2.5 41 -145 +120

Titans vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have combined with their opponent to score more than 41 points only once this season.

The average over/under for Tennessee's matchups this season is 41.7, 0.7 more points than this game's point total.

The Titans are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Titans have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

Tennessee has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati's games this year have an average total of 45.8, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals are winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).

The Bengals have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Bengals vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 15.3 28 22.3 14 45.8 1 3 Titans 15 29 22.3 14 41.7 1 3

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.7 45.5 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 24.0 21.5 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 45.5 46.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 24.0 24.0 ATS Record 0-2-1 0-1-1 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

