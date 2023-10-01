Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .229 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

d'Arnaud has gotten at least one hit in 53.5% of his games this year (38 of 71), with more than one hit 15 times (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in 25 games this season (35.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (36.6%), including three games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 40 .213 AVG .240 .295 OBP .291 .426 SLG .390 11 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 18 23/12 K/BB 41/9 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings