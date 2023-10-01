When the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars square off in Week 4 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, will Tyler Allgeier get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Allgeier has piled up 38 carries for 135 yards (45 per game) and two touchdowns.

Allgeier has also caught five passes for 36 yards (12 per game).

Allgeier has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in one game this year. That was the only game in which he scored a TD on the ground.

Tyler Allgeier Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 75 2 3 19 0 Week 2 Packers 16 48 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Lions 7 12 0 2 17 0

