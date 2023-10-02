At the moment the Atlanta Falcons are 17th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Falcons are 17th in the NFL. They are way below that, 26th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Falcons currently have the same odds, going from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Falcons have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta hasn won once against the spread this year.

One of the Falcons' four games this season has hit the over.

The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Atlanta has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Falcons are averaging 284.3 yards per game on offense (24th in NFL), and they rank seventh on defense with 290.8 yards allowed per game.

The Falcons are compiling 15.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 10th, surrendering 19.3 points per game.

Falcons Impact Players

Bijan Robinson has rushed for 318 yards (79.5 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

In the passing game, Robinson has one touchdown, with 19 catches for 134 yards.

In four games, Desmond Ridder has passed for 744 yards (186.0 per game), with three touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 62.2%.

In addition, Ridder has rushed for 47 yards and one score.

On the ground, Tyler Allgeier has scored two TDs and picked up 151 yards (37.8 per game).

Drake London has 11 receptions for 126 yards (31.5 per game) and two TDs in four games.

On defense, Jessie Bates III has helped keep opposing offenses in check with three picks to go with 32 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended in four games.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +50000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +5000 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +1800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars L 23-7 +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +10000 6 October 15 Commanders - +12500 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +75000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +5000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +50000 16 December 24 Colts - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +50000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +5000

