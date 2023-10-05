As of October 5 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +180

+180 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Titans much higher (17th in the league) than the computer rankings do (29th).

The Titans have experienced the 15th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

The Titans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.2%.

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee has beaten the spread three times in four games.

One of the Titans' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The Titans have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Tennessee has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.

The Titans have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 280 yards per game. Defensively, they are ranked 12th in the NFL (311.3 yards allowed per game).

The Titans rank 23rd in scoring offense (18 points per game) and eighth in scoring defense (17.5 points allowed per game) this season.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry has rushed for 285 yards (71.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

In the passing game, Henry has zero touchdowns, with six catches for 82 yards.

In four games, Ryan Tannehill has passed for 788 yards (197.0 per game), with two touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 62.0%.

In addition, Tannehill has run for 28 yards and one score.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has 12 receptions for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

DeAndre Hopkins has 18 receptions for 216 yards (54.0 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

On defense, Denico Autry has helped lead the charge with 13 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in four games.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +5000 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2200 3 September 24 @ Browns L 27-3 +3500 4 October 1 Bengals W 27-3 +3500 5 October 8 @ Colts - +12500 6 October 15 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +10000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +50000 13 December 3 Colts - +12500 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1100 15 December 17 Texans - +10000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +10000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.