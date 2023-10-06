There is high school football action in Aiken County, South Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Batesburg-Leesville High School at Silver Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Aiken, SC

Aiken, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School at Blackville-Hilda High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Blackville, SC

Blackville, SC Conference: 1A - Region 3

1A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School - N Augusta at Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Aiken High School at North Augusta High School