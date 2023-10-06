If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Florence County, South Carolina this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Florence County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Johnsonville High School at Scott's Branch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Summerton, SC

Summerton, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake City High School at Lakewood High School