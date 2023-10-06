South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Florence County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Florence County, South Carolina this week, we've got what you need below.
Florence County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Johnsonville High School at Scott's Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Summerton, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake City High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sumter, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
