South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenwood County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Greenwood County, South Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenwood County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Landrum High School at Ninety Six High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ninety Six, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.