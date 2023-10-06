If you live in Lexington County, South Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Batesburg-Leesville High School at Silver Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Aiken, SC

Aiken, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Dutch Fork High School at White Knoll High School