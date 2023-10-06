South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Richland County, South Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Richland County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Ben Lippen School at Trinity Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.A. Johnson High School at Great Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Great Falls, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Valley High School at Clover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clover, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lugoff-Elgin High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
