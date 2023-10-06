If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Broome High School at Blue Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaffney High School at Spartanburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Byrnes High School at Boiling Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Boiling Springs, SC

Boiling Springs, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Landrum High School at Ninety Six High School