After the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Carl Yuan is currently fourth with a score of -6.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

+6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Carl Yuan Insights

Yuan has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has not finished a single of his last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Yuan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his past five events, Yuan's average finish has been 58th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 42 -5 279 0 10 0 0 $534,168

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Yuan finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Yuan has played i the last year (7,284 yards) is 177 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of the field.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship placed him in the 41st percentile.

Yuan shot better than 59% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Yuan fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Yuan recorded seven bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Yuan had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that last tournament, Yuan had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Yuan finished the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Yuan carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.2).

All statistics in this article reflect Yuan's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

