MWC action features the No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0) taking on the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs are favored by 6 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Wyoming matchup.

Fresno State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fresno State vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-6) 45.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-5.5) 46.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Fresno State vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Fresno State is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Wyoming has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have been an underdog by 6 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

Fresno State & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Wyoming To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.