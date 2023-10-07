According to our computer model, the Furman Paladins will beat the Citadel Bulldogs when the two teams match up at Paladin Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Furman vs. Citadel Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-43) 54.9 Furman 49, Citadel 6

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins are winless against the spread this year.

Every Paladins game has hit the over this year.

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs put together a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, four Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Paladins vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Furman 33.8 24.8 41.5 12 26 37.5 Citadel 6.8 43.6 10.5 52.5 4.3 37.7

