Georgia vs. Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Our computer model predicts the Kentucky Wildcats will take down the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Sanford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Georgia vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Kentucky (+14.5)
|Over (47.5)
|Kentucky 27, Georgia 26
Georgia Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 85.7%.
- The Bulldogs are winless against the spread this year.
- Georgia is winless against the spread when it is 14.5-point or greater favorites (0-4).
- Georgia has had two games (out of five) hit the over this year.
- The average total for Georgia games this season has been 52.7, 5.2 points higher than the total for this game.
Kentucky Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats have a 19.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread.
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Wildcats' five games with a set total.
- The average point total for Kentucky this year is 3.2 points higher than this game's over/under.
Bulldogs vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia
|38.6
|13
|41.5
|11.3
|27
|20
|Kentucky
|37
|15.2
|35
|12
|45
|28
