Presbyterian vs. Stetson Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Our projection model predicts the Presbyterian Blue Hose will defeat the Stetson Hatters on Saturday, October 7 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bailey Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Presbyterian vs. Stetson Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Presbyterian (-10.0)
|53.2
|Presbyterian 32, Stetson 22
Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)
- The Blue Hose had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Blue Hose games.
Stetson Betting Info (2022)
- The Hatters went 5-3-0 ATS last season.
- In Hatters games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.
Blue Hose vs. Hatters 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Presbyterian
|24.5
|26.3
|48.0
|17.0
|16.7
|29.3
|Stetson
|26.8
|36.0
|30.0
|29.7
|22.0
|45.5
