Saturday, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off to open the NLDS.

He is back in action for the first time since September 30, when he went 0-for-2 against the Nationals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .251 with 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this season (61 of 106), with multiple hits 22 times (20.8%).

He has homered in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 37 games this year (34.9%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .253 AVG .250 .367 OBP .364 .441 SLG .516 19 XBH 23 8 HR 13 30 RBI 38 54/27 K/BB 44/22 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings