The Week 6 college football slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Clemson Tigers that should be of interest to fans in South Carolina.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

Stetson Hatters at Presbyterian Blue Hose

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Bailey Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Samford Bulldogs at Wofford Terriers

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Gibbs Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Citadel Bulldogs at Furman Paladins

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Clemson Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-21)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!