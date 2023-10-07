The college football season continues into Week 6, which includes three games involving schools from the UAC. Hoping to see all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the column below.

UAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Central Arkansas Bears 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Tarleton State Texans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Utah Tech Trailblazers 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

