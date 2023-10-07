Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 7, when the Western Carolina Catamounts and Chattanooga Mocs go head to head at 4:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Catamounts. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Western Carolina vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-12.2) 58.4 Western Carolina 35, Chattanooga 23

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread last year.

Catamounts games hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

A total of seven of Mocs games last season went over the point total.

Catamounts vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chattanooga 34.4 20.2 37.5 11.5 32.3 26 Western Carolina 39.2 24.4 53.5 14 29.7 31.3

