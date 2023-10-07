Wofford vs. Samford Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
According to our computer projection model, the Wofford Terriers will beat the Samford Bulldogs when the two teams come together at Gibbs Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 1:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Wofford vs. Samford Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Wofford (-0.3)
|47
|Wofford 24, Samford 23
Wofford Betting Info (2023)
- The Terriers are unbeaten against the spread this season.
Samford Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once in one opportunity this year.
- The Bulldogs have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.
Terriers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Wofford
|12
|26.2
|16.5
|23
|9
|28.3
|Samford
|31
|32.8
|45
|29.7
|10
|37.5
