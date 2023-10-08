The Houston Texans (2-2) visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Falcons vs. Texans?

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Texans in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Falcons favored and the difference between the two is 11.4 points.

The Falcons have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 56.5%.

The Falcons have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Texans have been underdogs in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 2-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+2)



Houston (+2) The Falcons have covered the spread one time over four games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Texans are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 2-point or bigger underdogs, Houston owns an ATS record of 2-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (41.5)



Under (41.5) The two teams average a combined 2.0 less points per game, 39.5 (including the postseason), than this game's total of 41.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 39.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the over/under in this matchup.

Out of the Falcons' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Out of theTexans' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 186.0 3 11.8 1

Dameon Pierce Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 4 45.3 1 17.0 0

