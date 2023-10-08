Best Bets, Odds for the Lions vs. Panthers Game – Week 5
Check out best bets as the Carolina Panthers (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Ford Field.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Lions vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When is Lions vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by 9.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (26.3 points). Put your money on the Lions.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 83.3%.
- The Lions have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- Detroit has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.
- The Panthers have been listed as the underdog four times this season and have failed to win any of those games.
- Carolina has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +380 moneyline set for this game.
Who will win? The Lions or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Detroit (-9.5)
- The Lions are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have not covered the spread in any game this year (0-3-1).
Parlay your bets together on the Lions vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44)
- Detroit and Carolina combine to average 0.7 fewer points per game than the total of 44 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.3 more points per game (46.3) than this game's total of 44 points.
- In the Lions' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).
- The Panthers have gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Sam LaPorta Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|4
|60.5
|1
Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|167.7
|2
|20.3
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.