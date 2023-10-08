Panthers vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Panthers (0-4) visit the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Ford Field and will look to halt a four-game losing streak.
Lions and Panthers betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.
Panthers vs. Lions Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|10
|44
|-500
|+375
Panthers vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers and their opponents have scored more than 44 combined points once this season.
- Carolina's matchups this season have a 42.1-point average over/under, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Panthers have yet to win a game against the spread this year (0-3-1).
- This season, the Panthers have been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Carolina has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.
Detroit Lions
- Detroit has an average point total of 47.9 in their matchups this year, 3.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Lions are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lions are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Detroit has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.
Lions vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Lions
|26.5
|10
|20.8
|13
|47.9
|2
|4
|Panthers
|16.8
|24
|25.5
|25
|42.1
|1
|4
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.1
|42.8
|41.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.0
|23.0
|23.0
|ATS Record
|0-3-1
|0-1-1
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-2
|0-2
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.9
|47.0
|48.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.8
|25.5
|26.0
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
