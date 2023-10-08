Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Colts Game – Week 5
The Tennessee Titans (2-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) play on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in a battle of AFC South foes, and here are best bets recommendations.
When is Titans vs. Colts?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line is much more favorable to the Colts compared to the BetMGM line, a 22.6 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Colts.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Titans' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- The Titans have not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.
- Tennessee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
- The Colts have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Indianapolis has entered two games this season as the underdog by +114 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+2.5)
- The Titans have covered the spread three times over four games with a set spread.
- The Colts have covered the spread two times this season (2-2-0).
- In games it has played as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Colts have an ATS record of 1-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (43.5)
- These teams average a combined 42.3 points per game, 1.2 less points than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 42.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the point total in this game.
- Out of the Titans' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
- The Colts have gone over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).
Ryan Tannehill Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|197.0
|2
|7.0
|1
Anthony Richardson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|159.7
|3
|43.7
|4
